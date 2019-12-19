This Boutique Liquor Store In Banjara Hills Has Lesser Known Indian Wines & Cheap Miniatures

The fact that Liquor Bank in Banjara Hills has plenty of miniature Indian Wines makes it quite awesome. We have never spotted a liquor mart that retails tiny bottles of wine at INR 120 and upwards, and we know where to go for our house party stash now. Spot aisles and aisles of Indian Wines like Sula, Madhura Wines, Fratelli, Big Banyan that share space with gins like Bombay Sapphire, Beefeater, Gordon's, and Seagram's. Got a thing for vodka? Load up on Absolute, Smirnoff, and the other regulars. The store boasts of an awesome collection of beer that includes Bira, Kingfisher, Stella, Corona, Budweiser, Hoegaarden, Heineken and you get the drift, there is more. You can spot all the regular brandy, single and double malts too. Plus, the miniatures right behind the billing counter will sort all your liquor needs on a shoestring budget too. If you are up for a bartending game, do check out the cocktail mixes like Bloody Mary, Martini, Cosmopolitan, Margarita that are priced at INR 50 only.