This Budget Handicraft Store In Begum Bazaar Is Home Decor Goals

img-gallery-featured
Handicrafts Stores

Shringar Handicraft

Ghansi Bazaar, Hyderabad

RK Plaza, 15-8-511/3, Shop 3, Nimbu Market, Feel Khana, Ghansi Bazar, Hyderabad

image-map-default

Great For

What Makes It Awesome?

The best part about Shringar Handicraft is that each time I visit the store, there is something new. It keeps getting new collection very frequently, and they are budget-friendly. I usually visit the store to pick gifts for my friends or when I want to deck up my room. The staff is super helpful, and most of the time, they handcraft these products at their workshop.

What Could Be Better?

Honestly, nothing.

How Much Did It Cost?

Under INR 500

Best To Go With?

Family

Handicrafts Stores

Shringar Handicraft

Ghansi Bazaar, Hyderabad

RK Plaza, 15-8-511/3, Shop 3, Nimbu Market, Feel Khana, Ghansi Bazar, Hyderabad

image-map-default