The best part about Shringar Handicraft is that each time I visit the store, there is something new. It keeps getting new collection very frequently, and they are budget-friendly. I usually visit the store to pick gifts for my friends or when I want to deck up my room. The staff is super helpful, and most of the time, they handcraft these products at their workshop.
This Budget Handicraft Store In Begum Bazaar Is Home Decor Goals
Great For
What Makes It Awesome?
What Could Be Better?
Honestly, nothing.
How Much Did It Cost?
Under INR 500
Best To Go With?
Family
