From Mumbai's Fashion Street: This Store Has Jewellery At INR 30 & Upwards

Heading to Goa or Gokarna, this holiday season? You've got to stock up on floral shorts and nautical print dresses from Bombay Fashion. This store is tucked inside the lanes of Madhapur and is a budget haven as it sources all its clothes from the popular Fashion Street of Mumbai. The store is quite small, and as you step in, you'll find aisles and aisles of distressed jeans, shorts, and hot pants that'll set you back at INR 250 and upwards. I spotted a shelf of kurtas and you really need a knack to spot pretty ones with flouncy sleeves, elaborate lacework, and tasseled ones. Priced between INR 500-850, you can carry these off as maxi dresses too. I loved the floral shorts and mini-skirts (priced at INR 250 upwards) but it's their palazzo pants section that got me all heart-eyed. Whether you're looking for paisley print ones or block-printed ones, the store has your back. Looking for budget jewellery? Head to their jewellery section where you can score jhumkas, chandelier earrings, tasseled earrings and more at INR 30 and upwards. With Boho neckpieces and pendants (INR 110), the store has an interesting range of pieces that you can make a statement with. A little further from the main outlet, it has another store exclusively for bags where you can grab sling bags, wallets, and handbags between INR 150-500. While the quality of the products might not be the greatest, you can fix all your budget fashion woes without a fuss.