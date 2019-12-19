This Clothing Emporium In Ameerpet Is A Hidden Gem & Has Stunning Fabrics

Tucked away in the oldest lanes of Ameerpet, Amaravathi Saree House is a hidden gem with some of the best fabrics out there. We were guided to this place by a regular customer, and lo and behold, it does dye-printing too. We found a huge variety of ikat and Kalamkari which are barely found in other stores along with beautiful Shibori print sarees and dress materials. Got a thing for Benaras dupattas? This store has lovely ones that come in offbeat colours like turquoise, tangerine, and mehendi colour. Priced at INR 400, we think these will make your plain chikankari kurtas stunning. With a huge variety of Bandhani sarees and Bengal cotton, we are pretty much sorted when it comes to our budget saree shopping. We were told the store has been sourcing fabrics from artisans of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh and the fact that these are sourced from remote villages explains its collection. For dye-printing or block printing, this store has a workshop in Patny Centre, Secunderabad, and within 15 days, your saree or dupatta is all ready to be picked. In fact, the store takes up printing of blouse pieces too. Priced at INR 400 and upwards, you can take your design and fabric to the store and they take care of the rest.