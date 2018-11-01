This Dhaba Has Finally Opened Its Doors In Punjagutta & We're Going For Its Galouti Kebab

Love Punjabi food? No more traveling to Gachibowli or Hi-tech City to get your fill of delicacies at NorFest as it opened an outlet in Next Galleria Mall. And the best part? All the bestsellers are here. Place your order for Galouti Kebabs, Murgh Angara Tikka, Mutton Roganjosh, and Lachha Parantha as Honey Singh swoons on the speakers. Wait for ambrosia to arrive on your table. The kebabs are tender and good enough to send you into a food coma while the curries and Dal Makhni sort your roti shoti. Want more? Check out the combos like Punjabi Special Non-Veg (Or Veg) Thali, Kadi Chawal (my goodness), or the classic Rajma Chawal. Ask for a Shikanji or Sweet Lassi to keep thirst at a bay. As if your tummy isn't full already, you'll find yourself reaching out for Suji Ka Halwa or more kebabs. Either way, forget your diet for the night and go all in for this finger-licking meal. Easy on the pocket too!