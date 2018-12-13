Sip On Cappuccino, Brownie Blend Cold Coffee & More At This Cafe

The first thing you will notice as soon as you reach this place is the lush green entrance; it's a beautiful view. And to maintain a safe and healthy ambience, they have put up 'no smoking' boards all around. This coffee shop has decent interiors, and the best part is that it's pet-friendly. Coming to food, they brew one of the best coffees in the city. You can take your pick from the variety that they have to offer - cappuccino, latte, cold brew...the list goes on. Their cappuccino and brownie blend cold coffee are beyond amazing and are must-haves. Their service is pretty quick, and the staff is friendly and polite.