Drop By London Bubble Co For Some Amazing Waffles & Shakes

img-gallery-featured
Dessert Parlours

London Bubble Co.

Jubilee Hills, Hyderabad
4.4
 • 
₹ ₹ ₹ 

Shop G-3/B, Opp. Diamond House, Road 10, Jubilee Hills, Hyderabad

image-map-default

Great For

What Makes It Awesome?

London Bubble Co.: The Puffle Waffles are like the best here. I loved them. I ordered Oreo Waffle and Kitkat Waffle. When I first went, I ordered the BlackJack Waffle. They taste amazing. They also have shakes and other kinds of waffles. This is definitely a place I would always go to.

How Much Did It Cost?

Under ₹500

Best To Go With?

Family, Big Group, Bae, Kids.

Dessert Parlours

London Bubble Co.

Jubilee Hills, Hyderabad
4.4
 • 
₹ ₹ ₹ 

Shop G-3/B, Opp. Diamond House, Road 10, Jubilee Hills, Hyderabad

image-map-default