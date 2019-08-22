London Bubble Co.: The Puffle Waffles are like the best here. I loved them. I ordered Oreo Waffle and Kitkat Waffle. When I first went, I ordered the BlackJack Waffle. They taste amazing. They also have shakes and other kinds of waffles. This is definitely a place I would always go to.
Drop By London Bubble Co For Some Amazing Waffles & Shakes
Dessert Parlours
- Price for two: ₹ 500
- Delivery AvailableWi-Fi Available
Great For
What Makes It Awesome?
How Much Did It Cost?
Under ₹500
Best To Go With?
Family, Big Group, Bae, Kids.
Also On London Bubble Co.
Dessert Parlours
- Price for two: ₹ 500
- Delivery AvailableWi-Fi Available
Comments (0)