This Legendary Chinese Restaurant Is Now Open In Kothaguda

Fast Food Restaurants

Nanking CR

Kothaguda, Hyderabad
3.8
 • 
₹ ₹ ₹ 

2-41/6/1-A&B/1-F, Ghousia Masjid Lane, Khanamet, Kothaguda, Hyderabad

What Makes It Awesome?

Nanking CR is one of the oldest restaurants serving authentic Chinese in Hyderabad. It was established in 1957. They are now open in Kothaguda, very close to Hitex. The food is really good. This place is affordable. I'm completely shaken by their portion sizes. You get a lot for the price you pay. I recommend you guys to check them and you won't be disappointed. Must try : ▪️ Schezwan prawns - the best I've had in recent days. ▪️ Chinese chop suey ▪️ Chicken drumsticks ▪️ Egg fried rice

How Much Did It Cost?

₹500 - ₹1,000

Best To Go With?

Family, Big Group, Bae.

