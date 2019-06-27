This Pinterest Worthy Cafe With European Decor Serves Great Aromatic Teas

There’s no dearth of charming things in Feranoz Patisserie and cafe, as you find a quiet corner to enjoy the desserts and the coffee. We love the paintings, which seems like tributes to all things Parisian. The decor is minimal, apart from the chandelier that hangs at the center of the cafe, immediately grabbing your attention. Talking about the food,Their Chicken Ham Croissant, a flaky buttery croissant layered with chicken ham, chipotle sauce, and mozzarella cheese will do the trick. If you are more of a chocolate person, we recommend their Rocher — served with the goodness of hazelnut chocolate sponge, hazelnut praline disc and Choco Hazelnut Gianduja mousse, finished with nutty chocolate gourmand glaze and French biscuits called Feuilletine. As our sweet sojourn was nearing the end, we decided that leaving without tasting the Brownie Frappe might later result in regrets. The drink with double shot espresso, topped with ice-cream and brownies might not be as imaginative as the desserts but was certainly quite comforting. If not this, this place will have us come back for the desserts pretty often.