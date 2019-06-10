This Place Will Make You Feel Royal!

A new place in town which is in Jubilee Hills above Aura Cafe. People can definitely visit Essence Fusion to get a five-star restaurant experience. The ambience is very royal with a proper seating arrangement. This is the best place to enjoy a romantic evening. Let’s start with the review! We started off with a welcome drink Blue Lagoon and Masala Papad. Then coming to the starters we tried Fish Finger, Chilli Bhajji, Curried South Egg, Beetroot Galouti, Thai Fish and Lal Mirch Chicken Tikka. Then for the main course, we tried Tandoori Chicken with Kashmiri pulao, Paneer Lasagna, Essence Fusion special Chicken Curry, Mutton Rogan Josh with few breads, Stuffed cheese Kulchas and Mushroom Kulchas. We tried mocktails strawberry Dilkush, Desi Mojito, Spicy Mango and Badam Milk. The presentation totally had me but the taste was a total disappointment. For the desserts, we tried Gulab Jamun Cheesecake, Kheer with Chocolate Rabdi, Carrot cake and Fig Kulfi.