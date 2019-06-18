This Restaurant Has Literally Established Itself In The Dlf Food Hub Of Gachibowli

Well, Marsala is a Sicilian word somewhat related to wine. Marsala Food Company, on the contrary, gives a slight vibe of historic culture in their food. The place is variably spacious and can accommodate 30- 35 people at a time. The menu is concise to the fusion of Indian, Arabic and Chinese cuisines. I visited on a Saturday afternoon and this place was so packed. To begin with, started with Chicken Wonton soup and Arabic Mutton soup and both really impressed me. They have a variety of starters and they are quite decent. Tried out the -Kung Pao Chicken, -Chicken Lahori Tikka, -Golden Fried Baby Corn, -Chicken Pahadi Tikka, -Chilli Basil Fish, -Tandoori Chicken -Golden Fried Prawns, -Paneer Papdi Kebab, and -Mushroom Chilly. Among these found Kung Pao Chicken, golden fried prawns and paneer papdi kebab good. The other starters really need some improvement. For the main course tried out Mutton Mandi and Fish Mandi. Rice could have been more flavourful. But if you are a mutton lover, they can try the mandi out here for sure. I wasn't impressed with the desserts at all, Kaddu Ki Kheer, Rabdi and Double Ka Meetha, nothing really was good. I rather like the Kit Kat shake and used it to be my dessert. Marsala is opp to DlF, which is one of the food hubs of Hyderabad. This place has definitely established itself amidst the other places in the hub. Some changes and enhancement and Marsala would become more happening than ever. Most recommended especially for Soups.