This Wholesale Store In Osmangunj Has Pinterest-Worthy Home Decor & Party Props

Nestled in the lanes of Osmangunj, WeDoImport is popular with students, decor enthusiasts, and cafes. This store is known to import products from China and the moment you step in, you'll find pretty products on display. In fact, some of your favourite cafes in town might have gotten their world map wall decals and garden accessories from this store. What caught my eye are the delicate bird cages and wooden carts that are sure to jazz up my room, but also the party props that will make birthday parties and bridal showers all the more fun. This two-storeyed shop has products haphazardly scattered everywhere, and all you have to do is run with a basket around and pick the pieces of your choice. Peeps who love paper bags will go bonkers at the hundreds of varieties of bags, and the wall hangings or ceiling hangings seal the deal. All of these are priced affordably and when you step out of the store, I am sure you'll walk out with several bags without going broke.