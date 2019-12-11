This Stunning Pan Asian Restaurant launched Its New Menu Which Cannot Be Missed!

Chubby cho is an iconic pan Asian restaurant set up beautifully in the serene area of Jubilee Hills. I heard a lot before my visit and I must say it was totally worth its hype. Situated in the same building of Fat pigeon, the place has got a really vibrant and a classy setup. I was here one fine evening to try out some of their items from the newly launched menu. The specially curated menu was much more comprehensive and had a really good addition of items to it. To begin with, I had their Som tom veg salad and Larb gai salad. The som tom veg salad gave a refreshing start to the evening with a really good balance of sweet and spicy to it. The larb gai salad was made with minced chicken, onions and fresh herbs. Overall, it was a decent preparation. For appetizers, I was in for a treat. I had their Crispy tofu chilli, assorted sriracha mushroom, water chestnut corn on lettuce bed, devil chicken wings, hot basil chicken and mustard fish. The ramen bowls were super good. My personal favourite had to be their spicy Korean shin chicken ramen. The best part about this place is that they procure the ingredients fresh and even the noodles used by them have a specific quality standard. Usually, they are procured from Korea which ensures that a person gets authentic ramen bowls. Much appreciated. For sushi, I had their different variants ranging from seaweed to crab meat but my personal favourite was their seaweed sushi. It is definitely recommended. All in all, I have to say that this place amazed me with its comprehensive appetizers, spicy chicken ramen bowl and desserts. The chef is really passionate about his work and takes pride in whatever he does. Overall, a highly recommended place. Happy eating.