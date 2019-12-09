From Chiffon To Crepe, You've Got To Check Out This Boutique In Kompally

If you are on the lookout for some good clothes in Kompally, you can visit Threads. They have a vivid collection of sarees and a wide range of salwar-suit pieces and kurtas. Muted tones, different undertones and overtones of blues and yellow and variety of pinks can be found tucked away in various nooks of the store. Among the textures, you’d find silk, chiffon, cotton and a lot more, that have been handpicked from Jaipur and Delhi. Hence, you wont find a bunch of same attire. There is just one piece available which is unique in its own way. So be it a casual daily style wear or festive and celebration wear, they have good textiles to drool over. And why not? Who doesn’t like solid colours and smart cuts? Coming to the cost factor, the kurtas start at a price of INR 900 and more and on the other hand, sarees can cost up to INR 2,800. However, they have a workshop just beside the boutique where they do the stitching part and the making of a regular blouse is INR 400 and beyond depending on the detailing and design.