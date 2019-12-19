Times With Some Good Food And Live Music !

A kitchen and bar situated in a place where there are a lot of options. Chemistry stands out when compared to the other restaurants in the area. Situated in the busy streets of Jubilee Hills. The place is huge and has both indoor and outdoor seating. The best part about chemistry is that they have a separate area where they serve drinks at MRP throughout the day. This makes you visit the place again and again. We bloggers had been here for a session. We had thought that the place will only have good drinks, we're surprised that the food here was also tempting and tasted really good. The session started off with a few mocktails such as the Rainbow Cooler, the Litchi Cooler, Green Apple Cooler and the Mango Basil Colada. Every drink was different and had its own taste and could be a little better. The unique thing about the place is that it has live music, live screening of music and some good music you can dance to. When you have all such things why wouldn't you want to visit? The session continued with a few starters such as the Cottage Chilli Cigars, Beetroot Kebab, the Crispy Water Chest Nut and Lotus Stem with chilli dip and the cheese balls. The Beetroot Kebab is a must try. We then got our hands on pasta Al Forno and me being a vegetarian had the Mexican rice and then moving on we tried the scrumptious desserts such as the Panna cotta and the Gulab Jamun. The Panna cotta was the surprise package of the session. The desserts are made in house and chemistry is a place that has live music every day. This makes you visit the place.