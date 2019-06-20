Authentic Telugu Cuisine In Hitex City

Teluguness: This authentic Telugu (Andhra cuisine) place opened in Hitex city. Ambience: This place is filled up with traditional portraits around. You can witness an amazing village kind of environment which includes paintings of walls & doors, their handloom concept chairs and their Centre decor setup. You can visit this place with big groups as they have good space for seating. Food: We tried so many dishes from this place which are specially created by the chef who indulged so many local flavours of Rayalaseema and gave life to the dishes. Here’s the list of things we tried : Kobbari Kodi seekulu 3/5 Pudina Kodi seekulu 4/5 Puttagodugula seekulu 4/5 Karvepaku mutton vepudu 4/5 Alasanda garelu with chicken pulusu 4.5/5 Kodi garelu 4/5 Miriyala paneer pakoda 3.5/5 Palakura pakodi 3.5/5 Veg sangati 4/5 Mamsam sangati 4/5 Kodi dum pulao 4/5 Chitti muthyala Mamsam pulao 3.5/5 Paya shorva 4.5/5 Kobbari raagi Kaju halwa 4.5/5 Chicken bobbatlu 4/5 Rasam rice 3.5/5 And there are many more to try! Check out this place for Telugu food! Note: If your spice level is high, ask the attendee to note that point. They make in mild spice but they can make it spicy on request!