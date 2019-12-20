This Modern Restaurant Offers An Extensive Global Cuisine With A Pretty Decor!

It's weekend and you decided to shop at inorbit? But tired in midway and want to have refreshment? Then drop by this place " FUSION 9" on the 5th floor to satisfy your cravings. This place is soo beautifully decored and the most interesting thing is it has both interior and exterior seating. The outdoor seating is a perfect place to spend quality time with your people. You can view Durgam cheruvu on one side and open top which makes perfect place So, coming to the food, I highly recommend you to try Mocktails: Chatpata guava Starters: Korean crispy chicken Dal makhani platter Arancini balls Broccoli cheese kebab Jojeejh kebab Chicken shawarma Desserts: baked yoghurt with gulab jamun Cheesecake Chocolate brownie Overall rating 4/5