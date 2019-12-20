It's weekend and you decided to shop at inorbit? But tired in midway and want to have refreshment? Then drop by this place " FUSION 9" on the 5th floor to satisfy your cravings. This place is soo beautifully decored and the most interesting thing is it has both interior and exterior seating. The outdoor seating is a perfect place to spend quality time with your people. You can view Durgam cheruvu on one side and open top which makes perfect place So, coming to the food, I highly recommend you to try Mocktails: Chatpata guava Starters: Korean crispy chicken Dal makhani platter Arancini balls Broccoli cheese kebab Jojeejh kebab Chicken shawarma Desserts: baked yoghurt with gulab jamun Cheesecake Chocolate brownie Overall rating 4/5
This Modern Restaurant Offers An Extensive Global Cuisine With A Pretty Decor!
Casual Dining
- Price for two: ₹ 1800
- Delivery AvailableWi-Fi Available
What Makes It Awesome?
What Could Be Better?
Prices were little high, but some dishes were worthy 😋
How Much Did It Cost?
₹1,000 - ₹3,000
Best To Go With?
Family, Big Group, Kids, Bae.
Also On Fusion 9
Casual Dining
- Price for two: ₹ 1800
- Delivery AvailableWi-Fi Available
Comments (0)