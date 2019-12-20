This Modern Restaurant Offers An Extensive Global Cuisine With A Pretty Decor!

img-gallery-featured
Casual Dining

Fusion 9

Inorbit Mall, Madhapur, Hyderabad
4.0
 • 
₹ ₹ ₹ 

Inorbit Mall, 5th Floor, Durgam Cheruvu Road, Madhapur, Hyderabad

image-map-default
View 1 Other Outlet

What Makes It Awesome?

It's weekend and you decided to shop at inorbit? But tired in midway and want to have refreshment? Then drop by this place " FUSION 9" on the 5th floor to satisfy your cravings. This place is soo beautifully decored and the most interesting thing is it has both interior and exterior seating. The outdoor seating is a perfect place to spend quality time with your people. You can view Durgam cheruvu on one side and open top which makes perfect place So, coming to the food, I highly recommend you to try Mocktails: Chatpata guava Starters: Korean crispy chicken Dal makhani platter Arancini balls Broccoli cheese kebab Jojeejh kebab Chicken shawarma Desserts: baked yoghurt with gulab jamun Cheesecake Chocolate brownie Overall rating 4/5

What Could Be Better?

Prices were little high, but some dishes were worthy 😋

How Much Did It Cost?

₹1,000 - ₹3,000

Best To Go With?

Family, Big Group, Kids, Bae.

Casual Dining

Fusion 9

Inorbit Mall, Madhapur, Hyderabad
4.0
 • 
₹ ₹ ₹ 

Inorbit Mall, 5th Floor, Durgam Cheruvu Road, Madhapur, Hyderabad

image-map-default
View 1 Other Outlet