Looking Out For Yum Cocktails, Mocktails & Starters: Check Out Repete Now!

Let me start with the Ambiance, Trust me you will love the interiors and the seating arrangement. Rooftop is also available. A very cool place to hang out with an exclusive center stage for gigs right at the entrance. Coming to the drinks we had. They have a widespread of cocktails and a few mocktails as well. The food was decent. Loved their starters especially those chicken tikka , Tangri kebab was just next level stuff. The Repete Brewery and Kitchen, don't forget to check it out.