Let me start with the Ambiance, Trust me you will love the interiors and the seating arrangement. Rooftop is also available. A very cool place to hang out with an exclusive center stage for gigs right at the entrance. Coming to the drinks we had. They have a widespread of cocktails and a few mocktails as well. The food was decent. Loved their starters especially those chicken tikka , Tangri kebab was just next level stuff. The Repete Brewery and Kitchen, don't forget to check it out.
Looking Out For Yum Cocktails, Mocktails & Starters: Check Out Repete Now!
Breweries
- Price for two: ₹ 1800
- Delivery AvailableWi-Fi Available
Great For
What Makes It Awesome?
What Could Be Better?
They can work more on their lamb dishes.
How Much Did It Cost?
₹1,000 - ₹3,000
Best To Go With?
Big Group
Also On Repete Brewery & Kitchen
Breweries
- Price for two: ₹ 1800
- Delivery AvailableWi-Fi Available
Comments (0)