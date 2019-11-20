Looking Out For Yum Cocktails, Mocktails & Starters: Check Out Repete Now!

Breweries

Repete Brewery & Kitchen

Jubilee Hills, Hyderabad
644, Road 36, Jubilee Hills, Hyderabad

Let me start with the Ambiance, Trust me you will love the interiors and the seating arrangement. Rooftop is also available. A very cool place to hang out with an exclusive center stage for gigs right at the entrance. Coming to the drinks we had. They have a widespread of cocktails and a few mocktails as well. The food was decent. Loved their starters especially those chicken tikka , Tangri kebab was just next level stuff. The Repete Brewery and Kitchen, don't forget to check it out.

They can work more on their lamb dishes.

₹1,000 - ₹3,000

Big Group

