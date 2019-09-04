It's An Art Attack! 10 Artists Worth Checking Out In Hyderabad

Marzia Ali is probably one of the first artists LBB, Hyderabad collaborated with, and her workshops are always a blast. Marzia has been making art ever since she was a child but on a professional level, she began when she was 16. She hosts 2-3 workshops a month, and she enjoys exploring and experimenting with different art forms. She is a pro at watercolour, acrylic, oil, resin, fluid art, calligraphy, and alcohol ink art. Her pre-made creations usually cost you INR 500 upwards and they can go upto INR 1 lakh. But if you're planning to get art customised, the price range begins at INR 10,000. She is also the founder of The Duende Box — a subscription box for art supplies and OG art pieces.