Wrap Up The Gastronomer Inside You With These Places In & Around Yapral

This place will brighten up your mood and your feeds. Located in one of the lanes of Yapral, this is one of the oldest cafés here. The place has breathing space and offers a zen-like vibe. It opens quite early on weekends (around 7.30 am) and serves a good breakfast. From small bites to proper meals, their continental menu has it all. The beverage section is divided into five categories, so you take a call if you want to have a hot coffee or a protein shake.

