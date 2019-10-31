Hyderabad is chock-a-block with restaurants, cafés already and yet, new ones open every single day. Amidst so many, it can be a rather daunting task to decide where to go and which one to skip. So to make your job easy, we have curated a list of places in and around Yapral that you can check out.
Wrap Up The Gastronomer Inside You With These Places In & Around Yapral
Kaafo A Concept Café
This place will brighten up your mood and your feeds. Located in one of the lanes of Yapral, this is one of the oldest cafés here. The place has breathing space and offers a zen-like vibe. It opens quite early on weekends (around 7.30 am) and serves a good breakfast. From small bites to proper meals, their continental menu has it all. The beverage section is divided into five categories, so you take a call if you want to have a hot coffee or a protein shake.
- Price for two: ₹ 600
Huggs & Muggs
- Price for two: ₹ 500
Bar 3 Restro
- Price for two: ₹ 1200
Thank God It's Chocolate
- Price for two: ₹ 800
Dosa At 9 & The Chai Club
This food joint is hard to discover but if you are looking out for South Indian breakfast, you must visit Dosa At 9 & The Chai Club. As the name suggests, the place is filled with dosa options and you have chai too. You might find the price on a higher side compared to other places but we say, go and decide.
