Wrap Up The Gastronomer Inside You With These Places In & Around Yapral

Hyderabad is chock-a-block with restaurants, cafés already and yet, new ones open every single day. Amidst so many, it can be a rather daunting task to decide where to go and which one to skip. So to make your job easy, we have curated a list of places in and around Yapral that you can check out.

Kaafo A Concept Café

This place will brighten up your mood and your feeds. Located in one of the lanes of Yapral, this is one of the oldest cafés here. The place has breathing space and offers a zen-like vibe. It opens quite early on weekends (around 7.30 am) and serves a good breakfast. From small bites to proper meals, their continental menu has it all. The beverage section is divided into five categories, so you take a call if you want to have a hot coffee or a protein shake. 

Cafes

4.1

Plot 40, Sri Krish Enclave, Opp. Michael's Horse Riding Club, Yapral, Secunderabad, Telangana

Huggs & Muggs

If you want a combo of games, books, music, and food, Huggs & Muggs is an ideal hangout spot. It serves a wide array of items from various cuisines and makes you enjoy your food with a hearty cold or hot beverage. We ordered two Hot Chocolate Melt, Drippy Trippy Burger, and a BBQ Chicken Pizza. We loved the Hot Chocolate Melt, however, the burger and pizza were average. But, if you want to spend a reasonable time playing UNO, drop by!
Cafes

4.4

143-A, 1st Floor, Eshwarpuri Colony, Hi-Tension Road, Sainikpuri, Secunderabad, Telangana

Bar 3 Restro

If you love alcoholic drinks and starters, you should be headed to this place already. The restrobar sets a good balance between the food menu and the bar menu. It will cost you around INR 1,200 for two. It's a good place to hangout with a group of friends. Also, they have a dedicated pub which is rare to find in this area.
Lounges

3.9

156, 3rd Floor, Netaji Nagar, Hi-Tension Road, Sainikpuri, Secunderabad, Telangana

Thank God It's Chocolate

This is another new place to chill out. Talking about the different aspects, we know how a place can make or break your experience through their service. In that case, this place deserves a bonus point. Their staff is polite and quick in action. Coming to their continental food, it can be a bit better. Again, it's a compact place, and got value for money. However, won't be ideal for big groups. 
Cafes

4.1

House 1-4-160/144, Out Colony, Sainikpuri, Secunderabad, Telangana

Dosa At 9 & The Chai Club

This food joint is hard to discover but if you are looking out for South Indian breakfast, you must visit Dosa At 9 & The Chai Club. As the name suggests, the place is filled with dosa options and you have chai too. You might find the price on a higher side compared to other places but we say, go and decide.

Fast Food Restaurants

4.2

1-4-210/3, Nathaji Nagar Cross Road, Sainikpuri, Secunderabad, Telangana

