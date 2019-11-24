Awesome Gigs, Open Mics, & Pop Ups: These Places In Hyderabad Are Lit AF

Prism Club & Kitchen in Gachibowli is the new IT thing in the city with cutting edge lights, bombastic sound, uplifting music, and great food. Catch up with your mates on tables just footsteps away from the dance floor or by the patio or just dive into their beautiful pool — there's a lot more to this place. Sure it did bring down Gully Boy fame Siddhant Chaturvedi, and what more reasons do we need to love it?

