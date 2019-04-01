Go Beyond Charminar & Golconda Fort! Dig Into Hyderabad's History At These Places

This royal palace is where the seventh Nizam resided for most of his life. The Nizam bought it from its original builder, Kamal Khan, who had engraved his initials at the gate, corridors, windows, and doors which the Nizam then changed to stand for "King Kothi", literally translating to King's Mansion. It had three buildings, and a library too but over time they've either been converted to hospitals or demolished. However, it is interesting to note how the canopies over windows, intricate woodwork, and semicircular arches are mesmerising even today.