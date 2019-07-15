Make It Count! These Florists Are Sure To Make You Beautiful Bouquets & Flower Arrangements

Looking every bit like a dream, we've been eyeing the box bouquets from Fiorella and now that it is in Hyderabad, we cannot wait to gift ourselves one. Or wait for bae to gift us one. Tulips, roses, peonies, hydrangeas or lilies — your choice of flowers are packed in boxes. These are shaped as circles, hearts, squares, and even alphabets. The acrylic and mirrored glass cube boxes scream elegance all over.