Go On A Makeup Shopping Marathon: These Are The Top Foundation Creams For Indian Skin
Festive season is here and we are all about glam and glitz. While we spend all our money on clothes, this year try investing in a decent foundation that will suit your skin tone and skin type. Here is a list of seven foundation creams that are a best fit for the Indian skin.
Maybelline New York Fit Me Matte + Poreless Foundation
We cannot not talk about Maybelline New York Fit Me Matte + Poreless Foundation if we are talking about makeup. This is perhaps one of the best foundations available in India. Priced at INR 500, it comes in 17 shades. You are sure to find the right shade for your skin tone. It is matte and if you have oily skin, you ought to try it.
Nykaa SKINgenius Sculpting & Hydrating Foundation
If there is one brand that knows how to get its makeup right, it is Nykaa. When Nykaa launched its own own range of makeup, everyone went crazy and why not? Their products are bomb and inexpensive. Nykaa SKINgenius foundation is priced under INR 500 and is super hydrating. All you dry skin girls, this will do wonders for your skin.
Wet n Wild Photo Focus Foundations
This has to be one of our favourite drug store products. It glides on to the skin smoothly and feels like a second skin. Isn’t that what we all want our foundations to do? It is a medium coverage foundation but can be buildable. Priced at INR 599, it is a steal if you ask us.
Lakme Absolute Argan Oil Serum Foundations
Lakme needs no introduction. When it launched a foundation with Argan Oil, we went a bit cuckoo! Anything that has Argan oil is amazing and is good for our skin and if you have super dry skin, this could do miracles on your skin. The only drawback is that it has not many shade variants.
Milani Conceal + Perfect 2-in-1 Foundation + Concealer
If you are looking for something simple and not go overboard with foundation, concealer, powder and everything else, Milani Foundation is the answer. We swear by this foundation as it offers full coverage and it’s also hydrating. It suits both dry and oily skin and stays for a long time on the skin.
L’Oreal Paris Infallible 24h Foundation
L’Oreal Foundation has been hailed for years now by Indian beauty bloggers as the best in India. It has good coverage and stays on the skin for a long time without drying out the skin or breaking on the skin. It has a fine texture and glides on the skin effortlessly. Priced at INR 1,200, you must have this in your vanity.
Mac Studio Fix Foundation
No high-end brand knows Indian skin the way Mac does. Mac Studio fix is possibly one of the best high-end foundations available in India. It is priced at INR 2,700 and available in over 50 shades. The best part? You will definitely find the right shade. It is perfect for oily skin and combination skin.
