We Keep Going Back To These Gift Shops In Hyderabad For Fun Surprises

Lorea in Kavuri Hills houses a vast variety of plants and garden accessories that you can totally gift that pal with a green thumb. From totally adorable succulents to exotic and cute terrariums, we've left a bit of our heart here. They have bamboo sets and dainty landscape plants too. Looking for indoor plants? Check out Zamia Beauty or Red Aglaonema. Lorea has more than 20 types of Bonsai and all of them are handcrafted beautifully. Want to gift someone cakes and chocolates? They customise the gift hampers with plants and soft toys too.