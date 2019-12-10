Bodygoals? Experience Adrenaline Rush At These Gyms In Secunderabad

It's high time you get off from that lazy routine and experience an adrenaline rush. Hence, we have curated a list of top gyms in Secunderabad where you can tone your body in a motivating and well-equipped environment. So, pick one now and get started!
It's high time you get off from that lazy routine and experience an adrenaline rush. Hence, we have curated a list of top gyms in Secunderabad where you can tone your body in a motivating and well-equipped environment. So, pick one now and get started!
Proquest Fitness
Proquest Fitness is a fitness club that believes in holistic fitness and incorporates it through various training methods and a 360-degree approach towards fitness. From the gym to circuit training to weight training and various other group classes, they have it all under one roof. To be precise, they have aerobics studio, spinning studio, kickboxing studio along for functional training and HIIT (high-intensity interval training) programmes.
- Upwards: ₹ 3500
Breathe!
Breathe! is a two-year-old functional training gym in Vikrampuri. This is a great gym for your daily workout session where you can break a sweat. It is equipped with highly maintained equipment that will cater to all your needs. The trainers will sit and discuss with you what are your needs are and especially curate a regime for you with following up with it from time to time. They have circuit training, weight training, calisthenics, cardio workouts, etc. The package for a month is about INR 3,500.
- Upwards: ₹ 3449
Fitness Fast
- Upwards: ₹ 3000
Talwalkars
Zumba, spinning, and yoga sessions? You will get everything here at Talwalkars. From fat-burning to strength building, there will be dedicated trainers to guide you on how to go about it with good quality equipment. Their monthly package starts at INR 6,000 and they've got quarterly, half-yearly, and annual packages that range up to INR 2,4000.
- Upwards: ₹ 6000
Phantom Fitness Club
You can enroll in their weight loss and weight management programmes that include aerobic and cardiovascular exercises. So, break a sweat and find your motivation at Phantom Fitness Club where you can choose to kickbox, go for spinning classes, pilates and what not. With their primary aim to help you better your existing self, they are distinguished by their motivating atmosphere, knowledgeable staff, and high-quality equipment.
