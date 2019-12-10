Bodygoals? Experience Adrenaline Rush At These Gyms In Secunderabad

Breathe! is a two-year-old functional training gym in Vikrampuri. This is a great gym for your daily workout session where you can break a sweat. It is equipped with highly maintained equipment that will cater to all your needs. The trainers will sit and discuss with you what are your needs are and especially curate a regime for you with following up with it from time to time. They have circuit training, weight training, calisthenics, cardio workouts, etc. The package for a month is about INR 3,500.

