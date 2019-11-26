Meet Up & Eat Up! These Are The Best Hangout Spots In The City

The Hole In The Wall Cafe in Jubilee Hills might have opened up only a year ago, but it has quickly turned into a constant. For those of you who prefer hearty brekkie platters or large meals to get rid of that hangover, pop by here. The indoors are divided into three areas and they are decked up with wall art, shelves full of books and board games. But it’s the outdoors that we truly love. From swings for chairs to French-style windows casually hanging out on a wall, it’s Instagram-worthy. So much that you’ll find rocky boulders sharing the space.

