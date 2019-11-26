So no one told you life was gonna be this way? No worries, hang out with your squad at these places and chit-chat for hours while tucking into comfort food.
Meet Up & Eat Up! These Are The Best Hangout Spots In The City
Cafe Nook
Done up in beautiful teal and white combination that reminds us of Greek cafes, Cafe Nook is cute as a button. We adore the minimalistic style of this restaurant with cane furniture and boho-designed tables. The jazzy, Latin music sure does add to the vibe and reminds us of the beach life we love. Their menu majorly has continental and Indo-Chinese dishes that won't burn a hole in your wallets. Want to hang out in Sindhi Colony? Check this place out.
- Price for two: ₹ 600
Bounce
A football turf, PS4, pool table, foosball, and good food — that is Bounce for you. If you're looking for a place to chill in Kompally en route long drive or if you've spent a tiring day at Runway 9, this place is an ideal choice. More like a food court than a restaurant, Bounce is a rooftop eatery with pleasant vibes and good music. Apart from the rooftop section, they have a football turf and a gaming room with a pool table, foosball table, PS4 console, and superheroes graffiti on the wall. Pretty cool, right?
The Hole In The Wall Cafe
The Hole In The Wall Cafe in Jubilee Hills might have opened up only a year ago, but it has quickly turned into a constant. For those of you who prefer hearty brekkie platters or large meals to get rid of that hangover, pop by here. The indoors are divided into three areas and they are decked up with wall art, shelves full of books and board games. But it’s the outdoors that we truly love. From swings for chairs to French-style windows casually hanging out on a wall, it’s Instagram-worthy. So much that you’ll find rocky boulders sharing the space.
- Price for two: ₹ 600
The Joint Cafe & Bar
An offbeat and funky ambience (thanks to the wall art), chill vibes, and different cuisines under one roof — that's The Joint Bar & Cafe. Standing tall on Road No. 8, Banjara Hills, laidback brick-styled walls, artsy graffiti on the wall (oh hello, Marilyn Monroe & Albert Einstein), private rooms, French windows, and contemporary decor welcomed this into this big eatery. It has beautiful outdoor and cosy indoor seating options which are great for big group parties. Well-known restaurants like Chai Pani, Hashi, 10D Express, Little Idli, Get Fried, and Batter Tales have their joints here so you can try a bit of everything here. Psst, they also make sinful cocktails and mocktails in-house. So that covers everything from breakfast to drinks.
- Price for two: ₹ 1500
F3 Cafe & Bistro
Good food is good mood, and we're not the only ones saying that, this cafe in Sainikuri agrees with us. Located next to House Of Dosas, another dainty cafe has opened its doors in Sainikpuri called F3 Cafe & Bistro. Beautiful outdoor space with umbrellas, sleek chairs, bar tables; a gorgeous indoor seating arrangement with fancy lights, a bookshelf, board games, lots of seating area — this cafe is Insta-perfect. Check this place out with your pals, and tuck into their Mexican, continental, and finger food.
- Price for two: ₹ 600
Abar Baithak
Abar Baithak — a cafe from Kolkata has just opened its doors in Jubilee Hills. The cafe calls itself a love-letter themed cafe and its menu is a compilation of food and famous poems and quotes. Designed after an adda, you can go here for long and leisure conversations with your gang. It's located on the first floor of an independent house and if the weather is awesome, settle for the outdoor seating. Step in and find yourself gawking at the tiny store that curates handpainted kulhads, handmade notebooks, and quirky notebooks with cartoons of Bengali Batman on them. They've got plenty of Bengali literature too!
- Price for two: ₹ 1300
