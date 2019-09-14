Grab Your Pals & Head To These Places For Awesome Happy Hours

Known for its bizarro ambience and chill music scenes, Amnesia is one of those pubs that's popular with college students (above 21 years of age, though). They have a killer happy hours menu where you can score drinks and finger food at INR 99 only. Only two drinks (Kamikaze and Tequila) are priced at INR 129, but we’ve done the math, and no combination of a drink and appetiser will cost you more than INR 228. This menu is valid between 12pm and 7pm from Monday to Saturday, so no matter what day of the week it is, drive away the blues!

