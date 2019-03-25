Go Beyond The Regular! These Hidden Gems In Hyderabad Will Make Your Life More Fun

Amar Handicrafts in Banjara Hills is one of the oldest furniture stores to make handmade, custom furniture that makes a space all the more charming. With attention to detail, the furniture has contemporary as well as old-school designs. Think carved garden furniture and old ornate sofa frames. Although the store deals with all kinds of wood, most orders are for teakwood which is used for both furniture and carvings. We are rooting for the statement chairs and seating here, but their wood carvings (made from rosewood/teakwood) are also worth a mention because you can use these as decorative wall hangings, picture frames, and mirror frames.

