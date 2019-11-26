Tired of the same old run-of-the-mill activities? There's good news in store for you! Whether you are into music, art or craft - there are numerous places in Hyderabad that will allow you the opportunity to indulge in your favourite hobby. To make the job easy for you, we've rounded up some of the top hobby classes to check out in the city. Take your pick and sign up already!
Want To Learn Something New? Check Out These Top Hobby Classes In Hyderabad
Hyderabad Bicycling Club
The benefits that come with cycling are impressive, and when you put them all together, it becomes difficult to ignore just how rewarding riding your bicycle can be. So, if you want to pursue this, join the Hyderabad Bicycling Club (HBC). It is one of the oldest clubs in the city which was founded in 2007. There are weekly meetings of bicycling enthusiasts from all over the city. They have different tracks covering varied places across the city. When is the next track and time? Visit their pages.
Macreats
If you've always wanted to create your own trendy colourful clothes using block printing technique, check out Macreats. It is a block printing studio located in Somajiguda. Here, you can learn to fold different patterns to create unique textile designs and as well as, learn to dye with cold watercolours on cotton stoll. They host workshops every Sunday.
LICH
There’s something about reading that you just cannot describe. The more books you read, the more adventures you have in your kitty. From heroes to villains, you’ve lived a million lives. It transcends you into an imaginative world. If you can relate to this, then check out LICH (Literary, Intellectual and Cultural Hub). Every weekend, like-minded bookworms gather here to discuss the works that they’ve read and how it has influenced their thought process. And even if you didn't relate to this, probably it's time to take this as a hobby and wait to see, how a single good-sized book will provide you with many hours of entertainment.
Twin Cities Photography Club
The photography bug seems to have caught hold of everyone and has carved its way into everyone's hobby list. And why not? It's the most creative ways to appreciate the abundance of beauty around us. So, if you want to crack a code on how to be pro, check Twin Cities Photography Club. They teach you everything related to photography and how to sharpen your shooting skills. They also provide with opportunities to go on planned shoots on a wide range of topics. Cool, isn't it?
Philips School Of Music
If you’re thinking of learning to play the piano, Philips School Of Music should be on your list. This institute boasts of an authentic old-school teaching style. From Western classical to Indian classical, both kids and adults can sign up for music lessons. They are open throughout the week. So, opt for your own days and timings.
