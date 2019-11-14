Bon Appétit! Meet These Top Home Chefs In Hyderabad

Founded in 2009, Mom’s Homemade Food by Zarina Sha provides dishes like kheema biryani, tahari, paya, marag, varieties of kheer and phirni and a lot more. The price range is between INR 500 and 1,200. Here, you can get haleem throughout the year. It is made of potla mutton, i.e., lamb. and is loaded with roasted cashews, fried onions, ghee, coriander, and lime. This home chef, who is based in Tolichowki, delivers large corporate orders and customises it for her clientele based on their taste preferences to any corner of the city when ordered in bulk, and if you want a limited quantity, you can directly visit her. There are pick-up points too, based on the demand from that particular area.