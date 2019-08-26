Innisfree To Ximi Vogue: Our List Of The Top Korean Stores In Hyderabad

Ilahui is a concept store which has opened its doors in Himayathnagar with everything cute and unique to fill our hearts and homes. This compact store is like an all-in-one gift box, and we were going cray cray over everything. From travel pillows to minimalistic accessories to quirky stationery and sweet fragrances, they've got everything. Need us to break it down for you? We're more than happy with their cutesy collection. Are all your skin-care and makeup products in a mess? Ilahui has cute pastel makeup bags starting at INR 1,335 to put all your essentials in.

