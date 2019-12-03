Midnight Cravings? Grab A Bite At These Top Late Night Street Food Spots in Hyderabad

There are an umpteen number of stalls put up here that are usually open till 3 am or so, thanks to the call centres that are around. You can drop by for Shawarmas or idlis or simply for a cup of coffee. Not to forget, there is also a Maggi Point where you are served with Maggi in different varieties and flavours. And you don't have to think about how isolated that place is going to be because the place is pretty crowded even during the late-night hours.

