Midnight Cravings? Grab A Bite At These Top Late Night Street Food Spots in Hyderabad

img-gallery-featured

We thrive on food and our love for food is not time-bound. Therefore, here's a list of top late-night street food spots in Hyderabad to fuel your machine when you are craving for some good food. Well, they are not just pocket-friendly but are also conveniently located. So, what are you waiting for? Go and grab a bite!

DLF Cybercity Eat Street

There are an umpteen number of stalls put up here that are usually open till 3 am or so, thanks to the call centres that are around. You can drop by for Shawarmas or idlis or simply for a cup of coffee. Not to forget, there is also a Maggi Point where you are served with Maggi in different varieties and flavours. And you don't have to think about how isolated that place is going to be because the place is pretty crowded even during the late-night hours. 

Other

DLF Cyber City Eat Street

Jayabheri Enclave, Gachibowli, Hyderabad

image-map-default

    Ram Ki Bandi

    If you belong to that group who wants to grab a breakfast at 3 am? No worries! With so many bandis opening at such wee hours of the day you can treat your tummy with finger-licking dosas, one of them being Ram Ki Bandi. They mostly open at 3.30 am and runs out of stock by 7 to 8 am. From regular Masala Dosa to Paneer Butter Dosa, you will get a good variety of options to choose from. 


    Street Food

    Ram Ki Bandi

    4.2

    Opp. Karachi Bakery, Mozamjahi Market, Nampally, Hyderabad

    image-map-default

    Reddy Tiffins

    This place is your 4 am pal. Reddy Tiffins opens at around that time and serves good hot idlis and dosas along with chai, coffee, basically whatever you want. It’s one of the popular spots post-midnight with a wide menu. We assure you, this place won’t disappoint you in terms of good taste and quality. So, go ahead.

    Fast Food Restaurants

    Reddy Fast Food Centre

    3.5

    12-13/17, Tarnaka Main Road, Krishna Giri Enclave, Tarnaka, Hyderabad

    image-map-default

    Uthappam Point

    Staying somewhere in Hitech City or have your office around, then mark this place that you should go to if you are craving for some uthappam. It's located opposite to Dell and is accessible till 3 am. The uthappams, stuffed with lots of veggies, are served with yummy chutney that you can't get over. And guess what? They are just for INR 20 per plate. Aur kya chahiye?
    Street Food

    Uthappam Point

    Opp. Dell, Hitech City Road, Hitech City, Hyderabad

    image-map-default
    • Price for two: ₹ 100

    Express Shawarma

    If you want a proper meal, then this is the place you need to drop by. Located in Banjara Hills, they are open till 2 am and serve good amount of food. You can find dishes like chicken shawarma, biryani, fried rice and so much more. The cost for two is INR 350.

    Fast Food Restaurants

    Express Shawarma

    3.9

    8-2/248-B/1/1, Road 3, Nagarjuna Hills, Banjara Hills, Hyderabad

    image-map-default