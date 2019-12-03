We thrive on food and our love for food is not time-bound. Therefore, here's a list of top late-night street food spots in Hyderabad to fuel your machine when you are craving for some good food. Well, they are not just pocket-friendly but are also conveniently located. So, what are you waiting for? Go and grab a bite!
Midnight Cravings? Grab A Bite At These Top Late Night Street Food Spots in Hyderabad
DLF Cybercity Eat Street
There are an umpteen number of stalls put up here that are usually open till 3 am or so, thanks to the call centres that are around. You can drop by for Shawarmas or idlis or simply for a cup of coffee. Not to forget, there is also a Maggi Point where you are served with Maggi in different varieties and flavours. And you don't have to think about how isolated that place is going to be because the place is pretty crowded even during the late-night hours.
Ram Ki Bandi
- Price for two: ₹ 150
Reddy Tiffins
This place is your 4 am pal. Reddy Tiffins opens at around that time and serves good hot idlis and dosas along with chai, coffee, basically whatever you want. It’s one of the popular spots post-midnight with a wide menu. We assure you, this place won’t disappoint you in terms of good taste and quality. So, go ahead.
- Price for two: ₹ 200
Uthappam Point
- Price for two: ₹ 100
Express Shawarma
If you want a proper meal, then this is the place you need to drop by. Located in Banjara Hills, they are open till 2 am and serve good amount of food. You can find dishes like chicken shawarma, biryani, fried rice and so much more. The cost for two is INR 350.
- Price for two: ₹ 350
Comments (0)