It is officially crazy weather season and we love to munch on noodles and manchuria. Here is a tried and tested list to the best bandis or fast food joints in Hyderabad that serve garma garam noodles and spicy manchuria to go with.
We're Loving The Bandi Noodles At These Fast Food Joints
Siddhi Fast Food
If you are someone who loves manchuria, this is where you should find yourself. Located in Kacheguda, this place is known for its prompt service and hygiene. Try Crispy Corn Manchurian, Hakka Noodles, Club Veg Fried Rice, and different types of Maggi at this all-vegetarian outlet.
- Price for two: ₹ 150
Noodles Den
Noodles Den located in Begumpet is a good idea if you are craving Chicken Manchuria or Chilli Chicken. They also serve up epic Double Egg Noodles or Chicken Chilli Garlic Noodles that are worth driving down to this place. If you live in and around this area, you can order them in.
- Price for two: ₹ 300
The Spicy Chinese Kitchen
Kukatpally is our constant for fast food and The Spicy Chinese Kitchen is a great haunt for Indo-Chinese delicacies. Demolish their Chilli Chicken, Egg Manchuria, Veg Manchuria Noodles or go all out and about their Chicken Double Egg Noodles or Mixed Fried Rice.
- Price for two: ₹ 300
Ice Station
Ice Station is a classic for a reason. Located right opposite Prasads Imax, this place serves one of the best Indo Chinese food in the city. Their manchuria, Chilli Chicken, noodles will take you back to their yard and we love how their fried rice has a fine charred flavour. Also, if you love spicy food, ask them to spice it up.
- Price for two: ₹ 100
Noodles Inc
Noodles Inc isn’t your regular fast food joint. Taking their menu a notch up and above, they have outlets in Gachibowli and Manikonda. Going beyond plain noodles, this place serves up noodles like North Indian Jus, South Indian Stew, 65 Chicken, Sicilian are their take on Italian or North Indian food with noodles in the pictures. Brownie points to their hygiene value.
- Price for two: ₹ 200
