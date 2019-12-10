Rise The Holiday Spirit & Take Your Kids Out To These Places To Cheer Them Up

Play. Explore. Learn. They live to the motto they follow. To be specific, if you want to educate your children about dinosaurs, then this is the place for you. With movable huge dinosaur models, this is an interactive children’s play zone at Gachibowli. The exhibit is aimed to provide edutainment to children. In addition to this, there is also a game called 'Escape' where children have to escape from the dinosaur while adapting the aspects of how a dinosaur shouts or behave.

