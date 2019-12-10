Why should adults have all the fun? There's plenty for kids to do in the city and Hyderabad is no stranger to amazing gaming zones and learning centres. Check out these places and have a kid's day out.
Rise The Holiday Spirit & Take Your Kids Out To These Places To Cheer Them Up
Jungle Bay
Jungle Bay in Madhapur is a theme-based play area and party zone. There is a ball pool for kids to jump into and kids can slide up and down the colourful slides, a hanging tunnel that leads to a swing on the other side, and all the ceilings across the place are hung with wild plants, giving you the jungle look feel. You can also throw a birthday party here as they have many packages to facilitate that.
- Upwards: ₹ 250
Playoff Entertainment
Playoff Entertainment in Nacharam is an indoor entertainment centre for children with a whooping 7,000 square foot multi-sensory facilities. From kiddy rides like mechanical sheep, train, carousel, dolphin, to video games like Dragon, Seal, World Boxing, City Train, and Hungry Dog — everything here screams fun. Psst, they also have mini versions of Zorbing and Trampoline on the premises.
- Upwards: ₹ 120
PVR Playhouse
Themed after Finding Nemo, the PVR Playhouse is where kids can go bonkers. Teddy bears chairs and swings in the back are perfect to bring out the child in you too. But it's the bright slide in a corner that steals the show. Yup, more than the movie. Towards the end of the slide, there is a teeny play area with mock lawn for children who can pick balls and blocks to play all they like.
Kreda
Decked with a spacious party hall for kiddies to throw their birthday parties, Kreda has plenty of activities and games for kids (and the kid in you). Kids can run wild and ride ponies and unicorns or dab into action with dashing cars. Also, the zone is fully equipped with rope climbing and wall climbing. If you're a beginner, it's best to try your luck at these, first. And then, there's always the VR gaming zone.
The Kids Center
The Kids Center in Jubilee Hills is an exciting creative centre for kids up to age 12. They've got a play zone, a creative area, a section to host kick-ass birthday parties, and yummy-nummy food. Your little kiddo will love their two-storey play area which has bungee jumping, puzzles, board games, toy cars, etc (everything we wanted as kids). And to talk about your basic concerns, yes, caretakers are looking after your child and the space is hygienic to the dot.
- Upwards: ₹ 500
Plabo
Play. Explore. Learn. They live to the motto they follow. To be specific, if you want to educate your children about dinosaurs, then this is the place for you. With movable huge dinosaur models, this is an interactive children’s play zone at Gachibowli. The exhibit is aimed to provide edutainment to children. In addition to this, there is also a game called 'Escape' where children have to escape from the dinosaur while adapting the aspects of how a dinosaur shouts or behave.
- Upwards: ₹ 750
