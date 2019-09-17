Live In & Around Manikonda? Head Out With Your Friends To These Places In Manikonda

Churro99 is a big hit when it comes to its lit ambience. The indoor area is quaint. But we love the outdoors with funky furniture, umbrellas, and greenery. What the place is also known for is its chicken wings, pasta, and salads. As the name suggests, the Churros here are everything nice and worth your time. Try their Nutella Churros, Chocolate Fudge Waffles, and Fruit Blast Waffles. Surprisingly, the place also makes delicious momos. This small cafe also attracts people for its desserts and thick shakes.

