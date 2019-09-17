Manikonda has hidden gems that aren’t discovered by the locals. And often, people who live in those areas ignore their cafes and restaurants, which are mushrooming like never before. Rush to these places in Manikonda for epic food, ambience and laid back weekends.
Live In & Around Manikonda? Head Out With Your Friends To These Places In Manikonda
Mehfil
Biryani lovers, this one's for you! Mehfil's biryani never lets one down and what's a better plan for a weekend than biryani? Try their mind-blowing chicken biryani and mutton biryani and you're in for Ambrosia! Their Mirchi Ka Salan is easily one of the best salan dishes made in Hyderabad. Don't believe us? Try it for yourself!
- Price for two: ₹ 700
Pop O’ Bob – Premium Bubble Tea
Who doesn’t love tea? And Pop O' Bob only makes it better. It is no shocker that Hyderabadis can have their tea at any point in a day. But ditch your regular cafes and restaurants to have a perfect lunch of Chicken wings, Nachos, and juicy sandwiches and burgers. End your meal with a perfect Brownie or Classic Pudding. And, while you are at it, have their specialty boba tea. We do love their Taro Bubble Tea.
- Price for two: ₹ 400
Burger Point
Give us burgers and our meal is set. Burger Point in Manikonda is a tiny and adorable burger joint with quirky wall art. Famous for some delicious and filling burgers, you've got to go here for their Chicken Chilli Lava Burger and Veg Maharaja Burgers. They also have epic shakes that are worth pairing with your juicy burgers.
- Price for two: ₹ 400
Raju Gari Pulao
Raju Gari Pulao has a strictly average ambience. But, the place knows how to make its food right. The Rajugari Kodi Pulao, Chitti Royyala Pulao, and Chicken Sambar Rice are rich in flavour and spices. The starters are terrific and if you love your food spicy, they can make it accordingly. Visit this place with your gang for good and authentic Andhra food.
- Price for two: ₹ 600
Churro99
Churro99 is a big hit when it comes to its lit ambience. The indoor area is quaint. But we love the outdoors with funky furniture, umbrellas, and greenery. What the place is also known for is its chicken wings, pasta, and salads. As the name suggests, the Churros here are everything nice and worth your time. Try their Nutella Churros, Chocolate Fudge Waffles, and Fruit Blast Waffles. Surprisingly, the place also makes delicious momos. This small cafe also attracts people for its desserts and thick shakes.
- Price for two: ₹ 300
Cream Chemistry
Cream Chemistry is one of the best dessert bars in Manikonda. With its simple ambience, menu shaped in the form of a Periodic Table, the place has a massive menu of options to choose from. The place has ice cream tacos that are unique and tasty. Also, the place makes epic ice - creams with seasonal fruits that makes this place a must-visit.
- Price for two: ₹ 400
