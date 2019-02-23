Party On Your Mind? Put These Party Supplies Stores On Your Speed Dial

Taking the concept of themed parties a notch up, Party Hunterz in Trimulgherry is probably one of the best party supply stores in Hyderabad. No, really. With an informative website where you can take a look at the products they offer, you're almost tempted to throw a party by looking at their casino or cupcake themed products. They have quirky tableware, but what we love are the drinking games like Carry Me Home, Drinking Roulette, Ship Wrecked Party. Plus, they have costumes too. From Batman cape and Great Gatsby style outfits to Elvis Presley costume and Jack Sparrow's hat, they have it all.