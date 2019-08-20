Finding a good tailor is a task, and we know it. For those quick events and to stay on fleek, we recommend checking out these stores for readymade blouses.
Ikat, Fancy & Designer: Here's Where You Can Shop Readymade Blouses In Hyderabad
Jus Blouses
The Conscious Storey
Curating products crafted by women entrepreneurs and artisans, The Conscious Storey offers plenty of reasons for you to check it out. The saree blouses that we've spotted here are easily some of the quirkiest ones we've seen. They come with flouncy sleeves, Peter Pan collars, and button-ups too. Made from ikat, Kalamkari, stripes, etc. these are a must-have in your wardrobe.
Trisha
Trisha by Amrita Mishra is a designer wear store in Jubilee Hills, and here you can load up on sarees, lehengas, and maxi dresses. If you're not interested in buying an entire ensemble (which you shouldn't, because you're here for blouses), head over to their readymade blouses section. Say hello to glitter, flouncy sleeves, cape blouses, and more. Whether you're looking for something simple or elaborate, you shall find them all.
Vishal Designer Blouses
Tucked away in Badichowdi, Vishal Designer Blouses is your one-stop-shop for pocket-friendly blouses. Especially because you'll find hundreds of designs. From different types of embroidery, neck designs, and patterns, you can choose what you like. Just take your sarees and see what matches. We're not sure about the sizes, as the store deals with one size fits all, but you can always get them altered.
Swathi Fancy Stores
Swathi Fancy Stores is located near Koti Women's College, and it's quite popular with the students. Go here for readymade blouses on a shoestring budget. In fact, these folks specialise in zari, fabric, and dress materials too.
Savri
Secunderabad surely knows how to jazz up ethnic wear and Savri is proof. While this store is all about sarees and dresses, we recommend checking out their readymade blouses. From Benarasi Silk blouses to shimmery halter necks, step out looking every bit a diva in their blouses.
Swetha Vardhineni Designer Studio
Tucked away on Lanco Hills Road, Swetha Vardhineni Designer Studio is yet another hidden gem. This designer studio has stunning cocktail dresses, lehengas, and the like, but they've also got a limited collection of blouses that are worth checking out. Pair them with plain sarees and you're all set!
Studio Rama
You are sure to make bold style statements with outfits from Studio Rama. This designer wear label specialises in Indian wear like sarees, readymade blouses, anarkalis, kurtas, and more. The label makes lovely vintage blouses that will make you stand out in the crowd.
Wishcraft Boutique
Wishcraft Boutique in Uppal is known for its designerwear blouses and bridal wear. Whether you're looking for a blouse that reminds you of Priyanka Chopra's Desi Girl or something with end-to-end work, you should find them here.
