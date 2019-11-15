Looking for a place to grab a bite in and around Padmarao Nagar, We got you covered. From junk food that you occasionally crave to proper meals, these are our top places to eat in that area. Psst, they're all pocket-friendly.
Shawarma, Pasta & Burgers: Grab A Bite At These Places In & Around Padmarao Nagar
1D Cafe
1D Cafe in Padmarao Nagar serves up fattening (sometimes, we need this) comfort food and has adorable wall art that’s every bit Instagram-worthy. The cafe is done up with colourful chairs and tables and you can also leave notes for them which are put on display. The wall art includes framed posters, illustrations of historical monuments in Hyderabad, along with friendly French fries and milkshakes smiling down on you. A special mention for their Brownie Shake (so ooey-gooey good!), Peri Peri Fries, and Crispy Chicken Burger that will make even Jughead envy you.
- Price for two: ₹ 350
Ohris Pickles
For amazing buffet in Secunderabad, Ohris Pickles should be your go-to restaurant. They've got lunch and dinner buffets with a good spread of North Indian and local dishes. Not in the mood for a buffet? Grab their menu and order away. Psst, they've got a bar too.
- Price for two: ₹ 1000
The Joint
Known as the Shawarma joint of Padmarao Nagar, The Joint is a tiny shack that has people flocking around most of the time. The ambience might not be its stronger suit but its taste is the strength. Tuck into their Special Kuboos Shawarma, Samoli Chicken Shawarma and call it a day. Everything on their menu is under INR 200, and we love such cheap thrills.
Pizza Xpress
Broke and hungry? Go for Pizza Xpress's red sauce pasta that comes in two variants — Mexican sauce and cheesy red sauce. It's a small joint with two tables, so we suggest you treat this is like a drive-in. They also have pizzas, breadsticks, and meals that includes a pizza, garlic bread, dips, and beverages. FYI, these dishes have Indianized flavours.
- Price for two: ₹ 650
Shalimar Tiffins
Always on a lookout for good street food? Well, this hidden gem is the real deal. Tucked away in the streets of Rani Gunj in Secunderabad is Shalimar Tiffins which is famous for its burgers. But wait, they're not the regular burgers that you know of. Tossed in oodles of cheese, butter, veggies, and spices, these burgers are ooey-gooey and as soft as cotton candy. Their menu has desi chaat and sandwiches like Cheese Pav Bhaji, Manchurian Pav Bhaji, Masala Cheese Pav, Grilled Cheese Sandwich along with your usual suspects like Dhai Puri, Sev Puri, Aloo Toast, Cutlet, etc. But as we mentioned before, the stars of the show are their Tawa Premium Burger and Tawa Burger that the locals love.
- Price for two: ₹ 250
Chin Ling
One of the oldest Chinese restaurants around Padma Rao Nagar, this diner has earned the loyalty of foodies of that area. Located in S.D Road, Chin Ling is not big on ambience but their food makes up for it. The first thing you'll notice here is the Chinese welcome board along with the floral decor, standard wooden tables, and aromas of Chinese food. We like the fact that Chin Ling has an elaborate menu with dishes like Vegetable Foo, Chicken Chow Chow Rice, and fried wontons. If Chinese cuisine is up your alley, this diner will be your friend when you're broke.
- Price for two: ₹ 400
