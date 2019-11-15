Shawarma, Pasta & Burgers: Grab A Bite At These Places In & Around Padmarao Nagar

Always on a lookout for good street food? Well, this hidden gem is the real deal. Tucked away in the streets of Rani Gunj in Secunderabad is Shalimar Tiffins which is famous for its burgers. But wait, they're not the regular burgers that you know of. Tossed in oodles of cheese, butter, veggies, and spices, these burgers are ooey-gooey and as soft as cotton candy. Their menu has desi chaat and sandwiches like Cheese Pav Bhaji, Manchurian Pav Bhaji, Masala Cheese Pav, Grilled Cheese Sandwich along with your usual suspects like Dhai Puri, Sev Puri, Aloo Toast, Cutlet, etc. But as we mentioned before, the stars of the show are their Tawa Premium Burger and Tawa Burger that the locals love.

