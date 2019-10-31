Party Freaks, Host A Pool Party At These Places & Have A Splash Of Fun With Your Gang

Planning to host a rocking pool party for Christmas, New Year, or just for a reunion with friends? From resorts to hotels, these pool side places in Hyderabad offer the best pool party experience and you won't have a reason to deny that. Make a booking in advance and take a dip with your pals.
Hotel Amrutha Castle
If you take the tank bund route often, you must have spotted a hotel that legit looks like a castle. That's Amrutha Castle for you, a three-star hotel. Popular for hosting all sorts of events like cocktail parties, engagements, and other celebratory events, if pool party is on your agenda, their pool amidst the castle backdrop is gorgeous. The pool can accommodate 40 people comfortably and you can expect good food and service from their team.
Golkonda Resorts & Spa
Are you the party head of your group? When was the last time you threw a pool party? Consider Golkonda Resort in Gandipet for your next big splash. Plan a day out with your gang and go gaga with rain dance, pool jumps, and chill on loungers next to the pool with a clean and green ambience. The resort boasts a poolside kitchen called mist for your hunger pangs and if you're feeling fancy, quickly change up and go to the Jewel Of Nizam.
Aqua - The Park
Aqua is one of the oldest poolside restaurants in Hyderabad and if this name didn't pop up in your mind for pool parties, you're living under a rock. Located in Somajiguda, you can catch a picturesque view of Hussain Sagar while walking around and splashing in the pool. Miss the beach life? Chill in their cabanas next to the pool and gulp down cocktails and indulge in good food.
Leonia Resort
Aesthetically pleasing ambience and party vibes, Leonia resorts day outing is a fun spectacle. If a pool party is on your mind, you can chill out with your pals on their poolside and break a leg in their rain dance section. With loungers overlooking the glimmering water of this outdoor pool, you've got all the ingredients for a killer pool party — pumping music, and good company. Planning a stay? That's even better.
Trident
A sleek pool deck overlooking the city, take a dip at Trident in Hi-Tech City and unwind with your gang. Perfect to de-stress after a long of work or travel, book a stay at Trident and access their pool on the tenth floor. We can imagine how pretty the view is going to be, so grab a cocktail and laze around on their deck chairs.
