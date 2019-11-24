Looking to learn something new this weekend? We say, start spinning the potter’s wheel! Hyderabad is no stranger to this art, and if you've always wanted to get your hands dirty to pick this skill, here is a list of the top pottery classes in Hyderabad.
Indulge In The Wheel Of Art At These Pottery Classes
Kalaachakra
It is one of the urban cultural spaces in Banjara Hill that you can look out for. This creative space has opened its doors to people who want to learn ceramic crafts and pottery. Also, apart from the pottery classes, they always have some or the other workshop lined up like weaving, book-art, to name a few. Just keep a track of them on their Facebook page for more updates.
Our Sacred Space
This place is about the celebration of art and culture. They conduct a lot of classes and workshops, one of them being the pottery classes. One can learn the basics of pottery and clay sculpting here. You can certainly count on this as your go-to destination, which is in East Marredpally, to adapt the process of forming objects using clay and ceramic materials. This will cost you INR 1,400.
Kalpataru - The Hobby Hut
Situated in one of the lanes of Banjara Hills, Kalpatary is a hobby hut in real sense. It is a one-stop for pursuing various hobbies. Also, they are one of the first ones who grabbed the attention of Hyderabadis to get their hands on pottery. Be it a five-year-old or 60-year-old, they welcome everyone. So, get away from the normal humdrum and take a break to polish your creative side at this place.
Colour Me Mine
This is a paint your own pottery studio, spacious and comfortable, in Banjara Hills. The funda is simple here, you are the king or the queen. You choose what you want and how you want it to be. Basically, you portray your style and shade to unleash your creativity. How? Just pick a ceramic, choose a design and colour of your choice and make your own masterpieces. It isn't age-specific and the varieties of ceramic products ranges from INR 399 to INR 3,000.
Yashoda Art Classes
Here, the classes can be customised based on your requirements and prices depend on that. The studio is at OU Colony, Shaikpet. Every student gets individual attention as the number of students per class is limited. Also, you can opt for 1:1 classes. Plus, they provide painting and sketching classes.
Claysutra
From wedging to embossing, if pottery classes are on your bucket list, we recommend you to check this place out. Their classes start at INR 2,000. But hey, to book a class, you've got to check their schedule in advance. So, keep rolling, slabbing and coiling!
