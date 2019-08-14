Full Meals To Legendary Dosa: Tuck Into Delicious At These Eateries In Dilsukhnagar

Dilsukhnagar, fam! Do you travel all the way to Banjara Hills and Jubilee Hills to hit up new eateries? We know that where's awesome places are opening up, but if you've been looking for a place to hang out closer to home, we've got you covered. Here's a list of eateries you've got to check out in Dilsukhnagar. Food crawl, ready?
Do Your Cheat Day The Right Way At Subbaiah Gari Hotel
Famous for its authentic Andhra bhojanam, this vegetarian restaurant serves meals at pocket-friendly prices. Even though it demands a huge appetite, the experience that they offer is reminiscent of a traditional and festive style meal. This iconic restaurant from Kakinada, isn't as great, as the OG, but if you're craving yo'self Punugula Koora, pulihora, pappu, podi, and avakay, this is where you must go, fam!
- Price for two: ₹ 400
Cool Your Senses Off At Old Mumbai Ice Cream
Old Mumbai Ice Cream is a relatively new ice cream parlour located in Moosarambagh. Their seasonal flavours are to die for, so are their bestselling kulfis which come in different flavours. The ambience is worth a mention since the place is tastefully done with interiors reflecting the charm of Hyderabad. Don't miss their bestselling pista kulfi and fruit flavoured ice cream which will transport you to ice cream heaven.
- Price for two: ₹ 400
Head To NorFest For Amazing Punjabi Food
Love Punjabi food? This Dhaba style eatery with contemporary decor is a fun place to hang out with your friends. Nor-Fest is sure to satisfy all your paratha and Butter Chicken cravings. Though their extensive menu is filled with lots of options, don't forget to try their Amritsari Kulche and their melt-in-the-mouth Mutton Galouti Kabab.
- Price for two: ₹ 1000
Eat Up Brekkie At Bhattad Ki
- Price for two: ₹ 200
Satisfy Your Waffle Cravings At Wafflepedia
Treat yourself at this new waffle place in town. Head to Wafflepedia if you're in the mood to have some waffles with coffee and snacks on the side. Sounds like the perfect plan for the weekend, right? They serve savoury items and beverages apart from waffles so if you're someone who needs spicy food (fries before guys, right) as much as desserts, this is the perfect place for you.
- Price for two: ₹ 400
