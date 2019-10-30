Biryani To Burgers: Here's Where To Eat In Srinagar Colony

Kobbarillu in Srinagar Colony is a rustic-themed restaurant that specialises in Andhra and Rayalaseema cuisine. It's almost like a hidden gem because it's tucked inside a nondescript building, and you'd be surprised when you spot it. Thatched roofs, painted bamboo shoots, and clay products are used as decor accents and when you walk in, you'll notice different sections. From Ulavacharu Biryani to Chicken Majestic, all the dishes are cooked in the most authentic Andhra (or Rayalaseema) style. For those of you who cannot get enough of seafood, there's plenty to dig your teeth into. They've got interesting dishes like Gutti Vankaya Pulao, Keema Prawns Pulao, Kodi Pappucharu Annam, Tangdi Biryani.

