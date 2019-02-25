These Places Call For A Romantic Getaway With Bae

Got no much time on hands but want to get away from the city? Do check The Wild Cabana — an adventure resort which is 40Km away from Hyderabad. This is a pet-friendly resort so if you have a puppy, you can take him too. The tent rooms are quite beautiful but since it's an eco-friendly resort, you cannot expect luxury. The resort hosts bonfire, walking trails and comes with facilities like pool, playground, and tons of activities.

