For Gorgeous Mane & Skin Care, Check Out These Salons In The City

We're going to tell you about this star-studded salon in Jubilee Hills. Star-studded because this is where you might spot Tollywood celebs (if you're lucky) getting their hair styled and cut. Salon Koniki, a lavish unisex hair salon, is owned by popular stylist Ram Koniki who is known for transforming even the most ghastly mane into a stylish hairstyle. Restyling, keratin treatment, baby styling, men's grooming, dry styling, hair colouring and more — come here for a much deserved pamper sesh and get a few snips for a new look.

