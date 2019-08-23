Have a big event to go to? Longing for a new look? No matter what the reason is, Hyderabad has some great salons that you can always fall back on, and we're here to tell you just that. For all things hair and beauty, check out these places.
For Gorgeous Mane & Skin Care, Check Out These Salons In The City
Juice Salon
Skin feeling under the weather or thinking of a makeover? This salon will give you that much-needed beauty therapy. With four outlets in Hyderabad, Juice is one of the top salons in the city for skin, hair, makeup, and nail care services. One in Banjara Hills, one in Madhapur, and two in Jubilee Hills, check out the one nearest to you and have a much deserved pamper sesh.
Hakim's Aalim
Hakim’s Aalim in Jubilee Hills is owned by one of the leading hairstylists in the country – Aalim Hakim who is a favourite among Bollywood actors. His father, Halim Kairanvi, too has styled veterans like Amitabh Bachchan and Dilip Kumar. This is one of the most sought-after salons for hair colouring, hair treatments, hair styling and for tattoos too. But wait, make sure to book an appointment at least two days in advance if you're planning to pay a visit.
Lakme Salon
A popular choice among the city folk for mastering their hair goals, this salon does a great job with stunning hair creativity, make-up and skin care too. They have branches spread all over the city from Habsiguda to Sindhi Colony. So, find the one closest to you, book your appointment and don’t be afraid to experiment with your hair.
Salon Koniki
We're going to tell you about this star-studded salon in Jubilee Hills. Star-studded because this is where you might spot Tollywood celebs (if you're lucky) getting their hair styled and cut. Salon Koniki, a lavish unisex hair salon, is owned by popular stylist Ram Koniki who is known for transforming even the most ghastly mane into a stylish hairstyle. Restyling, keratin treatment, baby styling, men's grooming, dry styling, hair colouring and more — come here for a much deserved pamper sesh and get a few snips for a new look.
Just Flaunt Salon & Spa
From facials to hair spa, and beauty treatments, Just Flaunt Salon will give you a very relaxing experience, no matter what service you opt for. Started in 2012 to create a bespoke hair salon experience with VIP rooms and branded products, go here for a new look.
Envi Salon & Spa
Done with work? It is time for some pamper sesh — whether you're looking for a manicure or want to colour your hair, Envi Salon & Spa is your oyster. These folks are extremely professional and use L'Oréal or Bed Head products. If all you need is a good massage, check out all the services they offer.
