When you live far away from places like Somajiguda or Kukatpally, shopping can become tough. Travelling is a hassle and let’s admit it festival shopping is neverending. But, this festive season, go and shop at these saree stores in Dilsukhnagar, save your time and give this traffic a break.
These Saree Stores In Dilsukhnagar Are Where You Should Get Some Drapes, This Season
When you live far away from places like Somajiguda or Kukatpally, shopping can become tough. Travelling is a hassle and let’s admit it festival shopping is neverending. But, this festive season, go and shop at these saree stores in Dilsukhnagar, save your time and give this traffic a break.
Saree Niketan Shopping Mall
Saree Niketan, in Vijetha Trade Centre, is your destination if you are looking for those glamorous and shimmery sarees. They have a huge collection of sarees and lehengas in various colours and materials. What they also offer is a variety of gold and silver jewellery. It is the festival season and we are sure they have some great offers that you might not want to miss.
Adityan Design
Adityan Design located in Kota Theatre lane is an iconic store and they are famous for their designer sarees. Two things you should check out: Kota sarees and Linen sarees and you will find these in different fabric and colours. Also, they have a wide range of Kalamkari sarees that are worth checking out.
Reddy Creations
They call themselves an informal clothing store and girls we bet, once you step in, it is tough to get out of it. They have such gorgeous sarees in so many vibrant and bright colours, that you will splurge. Located near Sharada Theatre, this is your place if you are looking for high-end sarees in Dilsukhnagar.
Kancheepuram Varamahalakshmi Silks
This festive season, let us ditch synthetic sarees and go back to good old pattu sarees? Like the name suggests, Kancheepuram Varalakshmi Silks is famous for having varieties of Kancheepuram and pattu sarees. Get yourself an authentic Kancheepuram or surprise your mum with one. Or you can also buy readymade designer blouses. This place is located beside Sharada theatre and you should find it easily.
Pragnya Sarees
Pragnya Sarees tucked away in Andhra Bank Colony, is a popular saree store in Dilsukhnagar. You shall find good quality sarees at rather affordable prices. They also have a YouTube channel, so you can check out what varieties they have in stock before you visit the store.
Shree Shanti Selection
If you are looking for trendy ethnic wear, this is your stop. Located on Dilsukhnagar Main Road, this place is a trendsetter in fashion sarees. Their sarees are a fusion of Indian and western and you’ll find a fine curation of casuals too. They also have affordable salwars and lehengas that you can check out.
Comments (0)