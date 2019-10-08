Drape It Like You Mean It! Check Out These Saree Stores In Sultan Bazaar

If you ask your grandma, she will probably say — no better investment than shopping for sarees and gold. While we don't completely agree with that, we enjoy draping a saree. Not just for the 'gram but because it's elegant. If you think so too, come shop for at these saree stores in Sultan Bazaar.

Vardhaman Sarees

Located in Sultan Bazaar, Vardhaman Sarees is famous for their designer and silk sarees at affordable prices. If you are buying saree for the first time, this is a great place as there are a wide range of sarees and you don’t have to burn a hole in your pockets too.

4-4-1, KS Lane, Sultan Bazar, Koti, Hyderabad

Padmavathi Silks

Padmavathi Silks is a popular outlet in Sultan Bazaar, and if you are a saree lover, you are in for a treat. Name a weave and they have it ready. The prices are reasonable and the quality is great. No wonder they have been so popular for years now.

4-5-452/2, Sultan Bazar Road, Sultan Bazar, Koti, Hyderabad

Vithoba

Vithoba located in Troop Bazaar, has a variety of traditional sarees. If you want to try something different, then you should visit this place and go on a shopping spree. Also, buy a saree for mum and we are sure she will love it.

1-663/A, X Roads, Wanaparthi Colony, Troop Bazaar, Koti, Hyderabad

Swathi Fancy Stores

Located in Sultan Bazaar, this place is your destination for sarees and everything that makes a saree beautiful. They have a wide range of sarees and readymade blouses. The sarees are fancy, and while you are at it, try their accessories that are carefully curated to match the saree they have to offer.

Near Royal Plaza, Ramkoti, Sultan Bazar, Koti, Hyderabad

Sri Mungalal Silks & Sarees

This store is located on Surabhi Shradha Tilak Road and it’s famous for designer suits and sarees. The place is huge and the varieties don’t seem to end. If you want to buy high end sarees like Matka Silks, Organza Embroidered saree or Banaras Pattu saree, we highly recommend this store.

Ahuja Estate, 14-16, Abids Road, Hyderguda, Hyderabad

Pochampally Silks & Sarees

Can anyone get enough of Pochampally Sarees? We cannot and we bet even you can’t. Pochampally Silks & Sarees in Sultan Bazaar has a great selection of Pochampally cotton and silk sarees. These are sourced from weavers, and the prices are INR 800 upwards. Though we love visiting this place often, we wish they had more variety.

New Marketing Complex, Tilak Road, Sultan Bazar, Koti, Hyderabad

