Cricket Gear To Bicycles: These Are The Top Sports Shops In Hyderabad

New Zealand-based Laver & Wood has finally made its way to India, with its Banjara Hills store being the first in the country. Known for its customised cricket bats, this brand is for all the cricket lovers and fans who want you play the sport using not just comfortable bats and gear, but also those made with the same make as that of their idols (Yes, Tendulkar & Dravid are fans of this brand too). All the bats are made using English Willow and everything from the cleft to the finished product is customised according to your height, weight, batting style among other factors.

