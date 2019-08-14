Gaming To Eating: Here's A List Of Top Things To Do In Begumpet

With two challenging rooms that'll require all your intelligence to solve the clues and get out, Escape Time is Begumpet's very own escape room. Don't know how this works? Allow us to get into the deets. You will be locked in a room which has a set theme and you will have one hour to solve the clues and bust yourself out. Pretty straight forward, right? There is a catch. To solve the clues, you'll have to put your thinking caps on and really work them out because they aren't going to be easy. Escape Time has two rooms as of now called Professor X's lab and Jail Break.

