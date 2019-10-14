Dilsukhnagar peeps, do you think your neck of the woods has nothing fun to do? Don't worry, it's getting there. Whether you love watching movies or grabbing a meal with your friends, here is a list of top things to do in Dilsukhnagar.
It's All About Eat, Play, Shop At These Places In Dilsukhnagar
Eat Up Brekkie At Bhattad Ki Idli
Also known as Ram-Bharose among the residents, Bhattad Ki Idly is an award-winning breakfast place that serves yummy South Indian breakfast at pocket-friendly prices. This non-fussy breakfast place serves tasty and spicy dosas in plenty of varieties. We recommend their buttery idli which will leave you wanting more. If you're someone who loves spicy food, don't forget to try their Spicy Paneer Dosa.
- Price for two: ₹ 200
Go Gaming At LA Foresta
LA Foresta in Dilsuknagar has a Playstation Cafe (PS Club) where you can play your way to glory and head to nibble on their best. Go indulge in some VR gaming or get on that Ps. With a large open screen and a compact ground, you can burn some calories after a sinful meal.
Go Shopping At Adityan Design
Adityan Design located in Kota Theatre lane is an iconic store and they are famous for designer sarees. Check out their Kota sarees and linen sarees that come in different kinds of fabric and offbeat colours like purples, greys, and the like. Their Kalamkari saree collection is solid, and if you want to get on with the trending collection, this is where you should find yourself.
Watch A Movie
PVR Cinemas has just opened up in Musarambagh, and Dilsukhnagar peeps, aren't you excited? If you have been traveling all the way to Banjara Hills to watch a movie in a multiplex, no more, fam.
Satiate Your Waffle Cravings At Wafflepedia
Treat yourself at this new waffle place in town. Head to Wafflepedia if you're in the mood to have some waffles with coffee and snacks on the side. Sounds like the perfect plan for the weekend, right? They serve savoury items and beverages apart from waffles so if you're someone who needs spicy food (fries before guys, right) as much as desserts, this is the perfect place for you.
- Price for two: ₹ 400
Go Arcade Gaming At SMAAASH Zone
Bundle up your homies and get to SMAAASH Zone for a bowling game. With arcade games and a play zone for kids, this will sort your entertainment. They've got an in-house cafe too. Needless to mention, it can get quite crowded on weekends.
Comments (0)