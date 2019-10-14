It's All About Eat, Play, Shop At These Places In Dilsukhnagar

Dilsukhnagar peeps, do you think your neck of the woods has nothing fun to do? Don't worry, it's getting there. Whether you love watching movies or grabbing a meal with your friends, here is a list of top things to do in Dilsukhnagar.

Eat Up Brekkie At Bhattad Ki Idli

Also known as Ram-Bharose among the residents, Bhattad Ki Idly is an award-winning breakfast place that serves yummy South Indian breakfast at pocket-friendly prices. This non-fussy breakfast place serves tasty and spicy dosas in plenty of varieties. We recommend their buttery idli which will leave you wanting more. If you're someone who loves spicy food, don't forget to try their Spicy Paneer Dosa.

Fast Food Restaurants

Rambharose - Bhattad Ki Idli

4.1

Near Cherma's, Anand Nagar, Malakpet, Hyderabad

Go Gaming At LA Foresta

LA Foresta in Dilsuknagar has a Playstation Cafe (PS Club) where you can play your way to glory and head to nibble on their best. Go indulge in some VR gaming or get on that Ps. With a large open screen and a compact ground, you can burn some calories after a sinful meal.

Gaming Zone

LA Foresta

3.9

Vijayawada Highway, Krishna Nagar, Dilsukhnagar, Hyderabad

Go Shopping At Adityan Design

Adityan Design located in Kota Theatre lane is an iconic store and they are famous for designer sarees. Check out their Kota sarees and linen sarees that come in different kinds of fabric and offbeat colours like purples, greys, and the like. Their Kalamkari saree collection is solid, and if you want to get on with the trending collection, this is where you should find yourself.

Clothing Stores

Adityan Design

4.5

7/22, Konark Theatre Lane, Madhura Puri Colony, Dilsukhnagar, Hyderabad

Watch A Movie

PVR Cinemas has just opened up in Musarambagh, and Dilsukhnagar peeps, aren't you excited? If you have been traveling all the way to Banjara Hills to watch a movie in a multiplex, no more, fam. 

Movie Theatres

PVR Cinemas

4.4

Next Galleria Mall, Level 5, Andhra Colony, Moosarambagh, Hyderabad

Satiate Your Waffle Cravings At Wafflepedia

Treat yourself at this new waffle place in town. Head to Wafflepedia if you're in the mood to have some waffles with coffee and snacks on the side. Sounds like the perfect plan for the weekend, right? They serve savoury items and beverages apart from waffles so if you're someone who needs spicy food (fries before guys, right) as much as desserts, this is the perfect place for you.

Dessert Parlours

Wafflepedia

1.0

Apnaa Nukkad Drive In, 16/11/741, Dilsukhnagar, Hyderabad

Go Arcade Gaming At SMAAASH Zone

Bundle up your homies and get to SMAAASH Zone for a bowling game. With arcade games and a play zone for kids, this will sort your entertainment. They've got an in-house cafe too. Needless to mention, it can get quite crowded on weekends.

Bowling Alleys

Smaaash

4.0

6 Mall, Level 4, Kamala Nagar, Saroornagar, Hyderabad

